MULTAN : Two sisters were killed while three others including their father sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Head Muhammadwala here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, five members of a family were riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a rashly driven truck at Head Muhammadwala.

As a result, 11-year-old Khadija and her sister 18-year-old Kajal died on the spot while their father Nasir and two sisters Pathani Mai and Nafeesa sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.