Share:

SCOTLAND-An inhabited island in Scotland has emerged for sale for just £1.4million - the same price as a terraced house in London.

Inchmarnock, at the northern end of the Sound of Bute in the Firth of Clyde, is the prefect location for anyone looking to escape from it all.

In its farming heyday the 660 acre island, a ten-minute ferry ride from the seaside town of Rothesay - had a population of 41. But its last permanent resident, a farmer, left there in 1986. Since 1999 the isle has been owned by a couple who have used the main property there as a holiday home.

They are now selling the entire isle that that comes with the four bed house and several uninhabited buildings. It also has its own in-hand farm, native woodland a small private harbour and bespoke ferry.

It has a fascinating history, having been a target of Viking raids and used as a D-Day training ground - with bomb craters still visible in its landscape.

A farmer even discovered the remains of a local Bronze Age woman, the Queen of the Inch, on the island in the 1960s. She lay in a stone cist wearing a black lignite necklace and carrying a flint dagger.

‘There is already a successful farming enterprise and a lovely family home on the nearby shore of Bute but there is significant potential to build up the sporting, develop the existing residential offering and to capitalise on the various amenities offered by the island such as the native woodland, water sports and fishing.