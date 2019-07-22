Share:

Karachi - The Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), University of Karachi, is arranging an inaugural ceremony of the installation of a new 16-inch telescope at ISPA Observatory on Monday at 5pm, the Director ISPA Professor Dr Muhammad Jawed Iqbal announced on Sunday.

The Chairman, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Major General Amir Nadeem and the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would jointly inaugurate the project, he said.

He further said that the up-gradation work, automation of dome and fixation of 16” MEADE telescope, and renovation of the observatory building have been completed by SUPARCO. He mentioned that all cost associated to this project has borne by SUPARCO. Professor Dr Jawed Iqbal mentioned that SUPARCO and ISPA have signed Memorandum of Understanding for upgrading the existing astronomical observatory of the University with larger modern telescope in comparison with the existing one.

He also mentioned that main objective of this program is to undertake collaborative research studies and students projects between SUPARCO and ISPA. He expressed that upgraded astronomical observatory would also support space awareness and education program for students, general public and media.