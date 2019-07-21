Share:

ISLAMABAD - Theatre Therapy, private art consultants, will start a 3-day acting workshop from Monday here to teach the aspiring actors about the essentials of art of acting for all formats including theatre, TV and film.

Theatre Therapy, in collaboration with Foundation of Arts and Culture, will be introducing its first series of acting workshops in the city as a three day program that will start on July 22 to July 24 with the basics and move on to more technical aspects of acting ending with application of what artists learned through a performance. The workshop will be aimed to help young performers to learn how to play certain characters and go along with its development the different formats such as TV, films and digital platforms. Professional artists of drama and theatre will train the new talent. They will critique, mentor and coach youngsters and offer tips on how to improve their preparation for roles, auditions and enhance their performing abilities.