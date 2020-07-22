Share:

FAISALABAD - ACE has reteived 104 Kanals state land from land grabber near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass. ACE spokesperson said on Tuesday that a local citizen Chaudhary Ashraf had grabbed 104 Kanals, 16 Marla state land for the last many years near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass and he was using this land for agriculture by installing a tube well in it. Receiving complaint, CO ACE Sheikh Nasir Abbas, after completing legal reqirements, retrieved the land from the possession of land grabber and was handed over to Revenue Department.