LAHORE - Thirteen people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in different part of the Punjab, official said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, seven members of a family died when the roof of a house collapsed on them in village Dhoop Sariyan in Taandlianwala.

Another incident of roof collapse was reported in Faisalabad where three siblings lost their lives and four others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to local hospital.

Meanwhile, a young man died in Multan in a roof collapse incident and two others were electrocuted to death in Vehari district. The bodies of the deceased were moved to the near hospitals. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Faisalabad received 89mm rain in the past 24 hours.

Weather experts say rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Sahiwal. While, isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Kasur, Shekupura, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sialkot and Narowal. Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Bhakkar.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Jhelum 89mm, Kasur 84mm, Noorpur Thal 70mm, Sargodha 66mm, Okara 52mm, Faisalabad 51mm, Multan 49mm, Lahore (City 41mm, Airport 28mm)and Murree 43mm.