ISLAMABAD - Two officials including an inspector of traffic police have been suspended by top bosses of Islamabad police on charges of receiving chicken from a supplier as bribe on expressway and taking fruit for free from vendors, informed a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

The corrupt officers were shown the door by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed. Departmental inquires have also been ordered against the two officials.

According to details, IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice over a video that went viral on social media showing an inspector Anwar of Islamabad Traffic Police while stopping a vehicle loaded with chicken over traffic rules violation and receiving two chickens as bribe on Islamabad Expressway. The capital police chief placed the accused inspector under suspension and ordered DIG Security/Traffic to probe the matter and submit his report.

Similarly, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed also came into action after some pictures of a cop went viral on social media while showing him purchasing fruit without paying the money from vendors at Khanna Bridge. The DIG suspended the cop and held inquiry against them.