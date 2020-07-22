Share:

LAHORE - Punjab on Tuesday released the data and statistics of available facilities including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators in all hospitals.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, as many as 62,771 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours 396 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan has said that 8,392 beds are unoccupied out of 8,950 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 2,198 beds are unoccupied out of 2,345 reserved. Barrister Nabeel Awan further said that in Punjab isolation wards, 5,582 beds are available out of 5,820 reserved for corona patients. In Isolation wards of hospitals in Lahore, 1,583 beds are unoccupied out of 1,631 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In the high dependency units in entire Punjab, 2,394 beds are unoccupied out of 2,646 reserved for Corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s Hospitals, 448 beds are unoccupied out of 508. Secretary SHME Department said that in entire Punjab 527 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 177 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for Corona patients, he said.

The secretary SH&ME further informed that on directions from the Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the facilities are being scaled up for COVID-19 patients across the province. The treatment to patients is being provided according to World Health Organization guidelines.