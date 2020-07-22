Share:

ISLAMABAD - The president of Alkhedmat Foundation (AF) Pakistan Muhammad Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday said that AF was committed to distribute meat among poor families of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media persons Abdul Shakoor said that besides distributing meat within the country they were committed to reach the Muslims of Syria and Rohingya on the occasion of Eid. He said that distribution of free meat among the poor people in remote areas of the country was the main motive of AF on Eid.

He said that hundreds of AF volunteers to take part in distribution of meat and monitoring desks on regional level would also be established to monitor the whole process from buying sacrificial animals till distribution of meat.

He elaborated that they had taken all necessary measures to save the meat from being infected. He said that last year AF had sacrificed over 2800 animals and its meat was distributed among 97 thousands poor families.