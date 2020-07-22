Share:

Supreme Court hints at banning YouTube in Pakistan.

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday took notice of objectionable content on social media and YouTube and hinted at shutting down the video sharing platform in the country.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Amin remarked “we are not against freedom of expression and masses have right to discuss our performance and decisions as we take salaries from public money but constitution also provides us right of personal life but users of social media and YouTube are targeting our families” he said, “Masses are being provoked against country’s army, government and judiciary.”

Justice Qazi Amin further remarked we are showing tolerance but it will run out some day. He also asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) if they have checked content on YouTube. He also asked that how many people who were involved in such activities faced action.

The court also hinted at shutting down YouTube in Pakistan. Justice Mushir Alam remarked that no one can share content against United States or Europe on YouTube. He added that there are many countries that have banned the video sharing platform while several countries control social media through local laws.

Fawad Chaudhry speaks up about 'moral policing and ban approach'

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday levied intense criticism against the ongoing "moral policing and ban approach" in Pakistan as permanent ban threat lingers upon TikTok and PUBG and a day after the Chinese application was warned over "immoral, obscene and vulgar content".

Fawad categorically stated it was not in National Interest to ban such applications as it would "destroy [Pakistani] tech industry".

He further stressed how development in technology would "be permanently hampered" across Pakistan, a country that already lags significantly behind the world in terms of science and research.

The federal minister expressed his concern over how there was a consistent and "ill-advised interference in economic matters" that affected the country’s growth.