ISLAMABAD - The top military leadership of the country on Tuesday expressed their resolve to thwart any threat to the security of the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The forum reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country.

While speaking at the occasion, the COAS appreciated the level of combat readiness of the force. “COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation,” said the ISPR.

It further said that taking special note of continued atrocities in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom. It is to mention here that the illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month.

Last year, Indian government had revoked the special status, or limited autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The region is being illegally occupied by India. The state consists of the larger part of Kashmir which has been the subject of dispute particularly between India and Pakistan.

The army chief, according to the ISPR, especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in fight against COVID -19 and Locust. Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, the forum also appreciated efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics across the country. The COAS expressed complete satisfaction over the overall operational readiness of the Army as the forum reiterated its resolve to thwart any threat to the country’s security, the ISPR concluded.