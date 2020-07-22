Share:

Battagram-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the upgradation of the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Battagram to Category B.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

Taj Muhammad Khan said that the people of Battagram, Shangla, Torghar, Kohistan and some areas in Mansehra were dependent on the DHQ Hospital Battagram for treatment.

He said that the hospital lacked facilities and had shortage of doctors so he had requested the chief minister to upgrade it. He said that the chief minister had accepted his request and the hospital would be upgraded to the Category B.

The CM’s special assistant said that the chief minister had directed the Secretary Health to move a summary.

Meanwhile, the people of Battagram expressed happiness over the approval of the hospital’s upgrading and said it would help solve the problems being faced by the local patients.