LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which held its meeting here on Tuesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The resolution stated that this cabinet session expresses full confidence over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that the journey of development will be continued under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister and no hurdle will be allowed in this journey nor anyone would be permitted to interrupt it.

It further stated that CM Usman Buzdar has moved forward the journey of development along-with the vision of composite development.

The services of Usman Buzdar with regard to development of backward and deprived areas, including that of Southern Punjab, are praiseworthy in every respect.

The meeting also strongly condemned the elements engaged in baseless and vicious propaganda against CM Usman Buzdar and it also expressed concern over it.

The resolution demanded that action be initiated under rules at the relevant forum against those distorting facts because some elements are running the baseless campaign against him with some specific agenda.

The whole cabinet including Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik and Aamar Yasir expressed their complete confidence over CM Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, Law Minister Raja Basharat stated that there was no corruption allegation against CM Usman Buzdar or any cabinet member and added that it was a credit of the Punjab government that no scandal had surfaced during the two years. A big reason is the clean leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, he said, adding that targeting CM Punjab with a specific agenda was deplorable and there was no justification of baseless, vicious and beyond facts allegations on social media.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed confidence over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar and added that all cabinet ministers are with the CM.

“We repose complete confidence over you and are standing with you”, he added. “We also condemn the organized campaign against you”, stated Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Usman Buzdar was the Chief Minister of all of us and he would remain so. “We will continue to side with Usman Buzdar with all our force, he emphasized and added that nefarious designs of the propagandists will not be fulfilled”. Energy Minister Akhtar Malik said the whole cabinet trusts Usman Buzdar. The PML-Q Minister Aamar Yasir also expressed confidence over CM Usman Buzdar on behalf of the party and added that PML-Q was standing with CM and would continue to do so.

Buzdar said that there was no need to worry about. “Baseless allegations were leveled earlier as well but our inner self is pure and transparent and we will move forward the agenda of PM Imran Khan”, he observed.