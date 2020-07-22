Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has established a dedicated facilitation desk for successful bidders of Blue Area Commercial plots auction. The facilitation desk has been established in Estate Management II Directorate.

Earlier, Capital Development Authority for auction of Blue Area commercial plots had promised that the Authority will establish dedicated facilitation centre for successful bidders. The dedicated desk is reserved for smooth progress of all matters of the successful bidders related to CDA. The civic agency held a land mark auction of Blue Area commercial plots from 15th to 17th July. Twelve commercial plots were auctioned during the auction proceedings amounting to Rs17.4 billion, the highest amount earned during any auction in the history of CDA. Capital Development Authority held the latest auction in line with vision of Prime Minister for promotion of construction industry leading towards enhanced economic activity and employment generation. The other purpose behind establishment of facilitation desk, therefore, is to provide single desk solution to all problems related to the successful bidders so that construction activity gets started at the earliest.