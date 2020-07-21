Share:

BEIJING - China on Tuesday proposed a package solution to resolve border disputes with Bhutan saying, the central, eastern and western sections of the boundary were disputed between the two countries. “China’s position has been consistent and clear. That part of the territory is not yet demarcated, and the middle, eastern and western sections of the border are disputed,@ Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding China’s claim over Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary at the Global Environment Facility Council Meeting. He said, “China has proposed a package solution to these disputes.