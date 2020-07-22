Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar telephonically contacted ambassador of Saudi Arabia and enquired about the health of Saudi King Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz. He expressed good wishes for the Saudi King and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant good health to Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz. Condoles loss of lives in different accidents Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to caving in of roof in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the Commissioner. He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in different accidents occurred in Faisalabad, Kasur and Multan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.