BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Ulema should use pulpit for spreading peace and harmony among Muslim Ummah. Addressing the Divisional Peace Committee at conference room of his office, he said that coronavirus SOPs must be observed during Eid-ul-Azha congregations and sacrificing of animals. He said that the collection of animal hides must also be done according to the set rules and regulations. He said that Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram would also be observed according to the government’s instructions. The meeting was attended by RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, DPO Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, DC Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, DC Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, DC Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Member Council of Islamic Ideology Malik Allah Bakhsh Kulyar and Ulema of various sects.