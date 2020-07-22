Share:

Rawalpindi-An alleged serial rapist Tanvir Baloch has been granted bail against Rs200,000 surety bonds in a child abuse case by Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday.

The prosecution was unable to provide enough evidences including the DNA test report that came negative to prosecute at this stage.

Also, the investigators of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni declared the alleged paedophiles as “innocent” while earning the wrath of LHC Rawalpindi Justice Sadaqat Ali, who snubbed Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar for conducting faulty probe in the case.

The LHC Justice also summoned Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Dr Suhail Habib Tajik and expressed his deep concerns over the way of interrogating such sensitive cases. “What kind of SHOs/Investigation Officers you have in police force who don’t even know how the probe sodomy cases,” the judge of apex court remarked. He also observed that the DNA report/MLR of victim is negative and the accused is granted bail.

“The prosecution also failed in producing the eyewitnesses and recording their statements in the case besides the victim’s statement with police investigators,” the judge said.

Justice Sadaqat Ali also ordered the prosecution to approach the trial court for trial while declaring the case as “case for further inquiry.” Advocate Malik Ali Taman appeared before the apex court on behalf of victim child.

Saddar Bairooni police had arrested paedophile Tanvir Baloch and his accomplice Muhammad Shabbir in 2019 on charges of sodomising three children and registered two separate cases against them. Due to faulty investigation conducted by the then IO SI Imtiaz Kiani of PS Saddar Bairooni, a lower court had granted Muhammad Shabbir bail while rejected the petition of Tanvir Baloch.

Tanvir Baloch is in Adiala Jail since 2019. He was also booked in another robbery case by Saddar Bairooni police.

Munawar Aftab, the father of victim child, told media that Saddar Bairooni police carried out erroneous probe into child abuse case that led to bail of the paedophile. He said the investigation officers had not recorded statements of victim child and the eyewitnesses in order to destroy the case. He said he would file a complaint against police investigators of PS Saddar Bairooni and the doctors of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) with Human Rights (HR) Department of Supreme Court of Pakistan for justice. He also appealed Inspector General of Police Shohaib Dastagir to initiate legal action against RPO and CPO Rawalpindi for carrying out wrong investigation in child abuse case.