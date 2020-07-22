Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC), on Tuesday summoned Jang /Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) on August 5, accused in illegal plots allotment case.

The court also issued notices to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Humayun Faiz and former LDA Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed in the case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings on reference filed against Mir Shakil and others. To a court query about non-appearance of accused, the NAB Prosecutor Haris Qureshi told that only Mir Shakil was under custody, whereas Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad.

He further submitted that former LDA Director General Humayun Faiz and former LDA Director Land, Mian Bashir Ahmad were not arrested yet.

At this, the court questioned that why Mir Shakil was not produced. To which, the NAB Prosecutor replied that he was not produced due to COVID-19 protocol. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings on reference till August 5 and summoned all accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others.