Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that current government under the leadership of Prime Minister of Imran Khan is history’s most transparent government.

Usman Buzdar, while criticizing opposition parties, accused them of making records of corruption in their respective tenure in government and added that opposition is making efforts to protect their personal interests.

CM Punjab further said that times of corruption and looting are long gone and they will not return.