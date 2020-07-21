Share:

With the passage of time, Pakistani society has become lethal to women; they have been trapped in the web of dependency and subordination due to their low social, economic and political status in the society. Most women suffer from all forms of discrimination, whether it relates to inheritance, participation in government functionaries, marrying at their own choice or making decisions about their future. The liberty of women is curtailed and this curtailment often causes intergenerational harm. Pakistani women have been deprived of their fundamental rights which are recognized in many international instruments such as articles 4, 9, and 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Articles 8, 9,11, and 12 of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) as well as the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

There is a need for more female participation in decision-making bodies that introduce structural changes so that they can be a part of these institutions in order to bring about a substantial change. Moreover, being a signatory to all these conventions implies that Pakistan should abide by the aforementioned conventions and survey citizens to determine the need for a legal and institutional framework to deal with the issue of deprivation and ensure a peaceful environment for the women of the society.

SANAULLAH KALWAR,

Kashmore.