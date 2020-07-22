Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the disqualification case against Faryal Talpur until September 7. A three member bench headed by ECP Member of Punjab Ibrahim Qureshi heard the case. The lawyer of the petitioner Arsalan Taj told the commission that the opposite party was yet to provide the copy of the reply from Faryal Talpur; adding that they must provide them with copy for their counter reply. The Commission on the occasion directed the lawyer of Faryal Talpur to provide copy to the petitioner for further proceedings. It is important to mention here that PTI leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had filed petition against Faryal Talpur for concealing her assets from the Commission.