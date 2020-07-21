Share:

ISLAMABAD-Hundreds of people applauded as they lined the streets of a Northumberland town to pay their respects to World Cup winning hero Jack Charlton after the footballing legend died, aged 85. The funeral cortege left his home and slowly passed through Ashington where he and his brother Sir Bobby spent countless hours in back lanes and parks, honing their skills which took them to the top of the game. Jack’s other two younger brothers, Gordon, 77, and Tommy, 74, travelled in vehicles behind the hearse as people packed the streets ahead of the private family funeral being held in Newcastle with a limited number of mourners. Charlton was also a successful football manager, most notably with the Republic of Ireland. Tributes came in from across the football world for the one-club Leeds United legend, famed for his uncompromising defending.