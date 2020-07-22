Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 266,095 yesterday with only 1,013 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the fresh data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), total 5,639 deaths had been reported from the disease with 40 reported during the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 208,030 patients have so far recovered from the disease. About 17,783 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. According to the NCOC, so far 18,600 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,333 from Punjab, 5,729 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,553 from Islamabad, 344 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,247 from Balochistan and 621 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) while 2,019 deaths were reported from Sindh, 2,090 from Punjab, 1,147 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 160 from Islamabad, 43 from Gilgit Baltistan, 133 from Balochistan and 47 deaths were reported from AJK.

So far, 92,934 patients have recovered in Sindh, 66,021 in Punjab, 25,367 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,912 in Islamabad, 1,481 Gilgit Baltistan, 9,061 in Balochistan and 1,254 in AJK.