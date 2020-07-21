Share:

ISLAMABAD -: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2250 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs113,500 as against its trading at Rs 111,250 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs1929 and was trade at Rs97,308 against its sale at Rs95,379. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was trade at Rs1120 against Rs1100 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs17.15 and was trade at Rs960.22 against at 943.07. The gold prices in the international market increased by $12 and was traded at $1825 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs1813 during the last trading day, the association reported.