Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Universities Chancellor Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has constituted a six-member inquiry committee headed by Quaid-e-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali to review the quality of education and provision of facilities in the sub-campuses of private universities.

According to a statement issued by Governor House on Tuesday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar ordered an inquiry into the affairs of private universities across the province under the chairmanship of

Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali. Other members of the committee include Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor, Government College University, Lahore, Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice- Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University, Dr Raheel Siddiqui, Special Secretary, Higher Education and Director, P&D, Punjab Higher Education.

The commission will also include Noman Maqbool Rao. The committee will conduct a thorough inquiry into all the issues of private universities and submit its report to the Governor Punjab in two months.

Talking about this, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the present government believes in merit because where there is no merit and transparency there is no danger of destruction.

He said that the students are the future of our country. It is our responsibility to ensure the provision of quality education to them as well as all private universities across Punjab.

There are sub-campuses in which an inquiry committee has been set up to thoroughly check the facilities provided to the students and the quality of education.

He said that all the facts regarding these sub-campuses will come to light, where required as per the constitution action will be taken.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that it is also the responsibility of the universities to ensure the provision of facilities and quality of education in their sub-campuses as per the directions of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and we have a clear policy that negligence will not be tolerated.