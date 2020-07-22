Share:

Federal government on Wednesday has removed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from National Finance Commission (NFC).

According to details, a new notification on establishment of NFC has been submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by attorney general.

Moreover, plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurrum Dastgir against NFC formation has been wrapped up.

Earlier on May 19, 2020, PML-N had challenged formation of 10th National Finance Commission in the Islamabad High Court.

The petition stated that the responsibility of equitable distribution of financial resources between the federation and provinces lies with the NFC. According to the Finance Division notification, the President of Pakistan constituted an 11-member commission on April 23.

According to PML-N’s petition, it was necessary to consult with the governors before including a finance adviser and a finance secretary but the notification did not mention any talk with any provincial governor.

The petition argued that members cannot be appointed in violation of the procedure laid down in Article 160 of the Constitution.

The finance adviser was given the authority to chair meetings in the absence of the finance minister but according to the law, in the absence of the Finance Minister, NFC’s actions would be unconstitutional and without effect, the plea stated.