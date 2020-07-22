Share:

ISLAMABAD- Police have arrested 13 outlaws including four members of a dacoit gang and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Separate cases have been registered against the detainees with police stations concerned while further investigation was on, he said. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements in the federal capital. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city, he said. Following these directions, SP (City-zone) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan including SHO Aabpara police station, Sub-Inspector Shokat Mehmood, Sub-Inspectors Ehsan-Ullah, Dawood Sabbir and ASI Imtiaz along with other officials which successfully arrested four wanted members of a dacoit’s gang. They have been identified as Junaid, Saleem, Usama and Adnan while police recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunitions and 2.280 kilogram hashish from their possession, the spokesman said. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. Similarly, Secretariat police arrested accused Sadeer and recovered 10 litre alcohol from him. Shams colony police arrested Adnan and recovered and 10 litre alcohol from him.