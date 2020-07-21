Share:

ISLAMABAD-Jane Seymour has become the latest Hollywood star to seek refuge in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, the 69 year old actress revealed she’s been quarantining in a Sydney hotel room after flying in from the US recently.The veteran actress is set to film the upcoming movie, Ruby’s Choice in Sydney, and said she was ‘very grateful to be able to work in Australia’. Speaking about life in quarantine, Jane revealed she hadn’t been given any special treatment and said she was ‘fine’ with it.’I can handle it. Seeing what’s happened in California I’m so impressed by the way Australia is dealing with it. I have total respect for whatever inconvenience it may be. It’s obviously worth it,’ she added. But she admitted arriving in Sydney amid the current pandemic ‘was scary at first’.