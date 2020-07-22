Share:

KARACHI - The local administrations in Karachi has enacted Section 144 against illegally-formed cattle markets. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani said that a cattle market set up without prior permission from officials would be deemed illegal. The commissioner said that the city administration would not allow the buying and selling of sacrificial animals apart from the designated cattle markets. Officials have asked citizens to adhere to rules, stating that sacrificial animals can be bought only from designated venues.The government has urged citizens to follow the SOPs during the holy event as more than 700 cattle markets will be operational across Pakistan, amid the coronavirus pandemic.