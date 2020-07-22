Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed all departments to ensure formal approval of all their developmental schemes reflected in the new Annual Developmental Programme (ADP) from the relevant competent forums within three months period. Directing all cabinet members to regularly review progress of their concerned departments in this regard, he said after three months period he would himself review progress of every department.

Presiding over provincial cabinet meeting, he also directed all cabinet members to project two years performance of their respective departments by holding press conferences for the awareness of the general public. He also directed the Information Department to issue a schedule of press conferences for all departments.

Mahmood Khan directed the cabinet members to ensure their full time presence in the provincial assembly during its sessions. Besides all cabinet members, the meeting was attended by Provincial Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and relevant administrative secretaries.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Food Department to achieve set targets of wheat procurement, the chief minister directed the department to present a detail report to the cabinet in its next meeting about the reasons as to why the set targets were not achieved. Terming food security as top priority of his government, he directed the concerned quarters to prepare a comprehensive plan to make the province self-sufficient in wheat production in future.

He also directed the concerned quarters to carry out homework for traffic management plan in Peshawar as well as raising traffic regularity police, forest guards and mineral guard in the province.

Meanwhile, briefing media persons about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash said the cabinet approved release of wheat to flour mills of the province on the subsidized rates in order to fix the price of 20KG flour bag at Rs.860 in the market. He said the cabinet also approved a relief package for construction sector to create maximum employment opportunity in the province. He said waiver would also be given in stamp duties in mutation fee of local councils thus providing a total relief of Rs.04 billion to the construction industry.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the draft of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Bill in order to promote and encourage private sector investment by making the cumbersome processes of PPP much easier.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved a waiver of one year in registration and license renewal fee of the registered hotels, restaurants, tour operators and travel agents to give a relief to this sectors effected due to closure of tourism sector in the prevailing Corona situation, Kamran Bangash said and added that the cabinet also endorsed the decision of handing over the government rest houses to tourism department to boost tourism activities in the province by facilitating the local and foreign tourists.

Kamran Bangash said the cabinet also accorded approval to necessary amendments in Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 to regulate three wheeler Quingqi Rickshaws. He said the cabinet while agreeing in principle to the proposal of federal government to develop a uniform curriculum across the country, authorized the Provincial Minister for Education to table view point of provincial government in the meeting to be held at national level in this regard. He further said the cabinet made it compulsory to write the word (Khatim-Un-Nabiyeen) with the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in all kinds of text book.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial assembly unanimously passed a resolution to this effect. Kamran Bangash said the cabinet approved withdrawal of a notification of district scrutiny and clearance committee constituted for identification of developmental schemes in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

“The cabinet gave post facto approval to the formation of Inquiry Commission for conducting inquiry into the audio tape case of former advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir,” Kamran Bangash said and added that cabinet also approved the names of Muhammad Siddiq, Zahid Idrees, Mahfooz-ur-Rahman, Amir Munir, Muhammad Shoaib and Aimal Zaman as members of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Kaghan Development Authority.

He said the cabinet also approved the name of Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif for appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar, and the name of Rashid Khan for appointment as Chairman Text Book Board Peshawar.

“The meeting discussed in detail matters related to the opening of education institutional in the province in the light of the decision of National Command and Operation Center and decided that any final decision to this effect would be taken after Eid.