MUZAFFARGARH - Thousands of acres land along with several residential towns got submerged after low-level flood at Sindh River hit Taunsa place located at Kot Addu.

According to details, landfall near Down Stream RD-34 reached to the top situation which started engulfing local places including Beeri Wall towns and others.

The situation continued to persist as water level was reported to getting increased with passage of time.

Affected people including Hazoor Bukhsh, Kareem Bukhsh, Allah Wasaya, Noor Din, Ghazanfar and others on Tuesday demanded for alternative accommodation and compensation. They said their lands with crops cultivation were destroyed badly, adding that, no relief camps were established despite fast approaching water to their residential places.

While contacting XEN Taunsa barrage, Muhammad Riaz told media there was low-intensity flood recorded in Sindh River. He said water level wouldn’t increase than current 250,000 cusec water found in the river. He ruled out of getting high-intensity flood in the River near future.

He said local agriculture department had chalked out necessary arrangements to meet flash flood. He said necessary precautionary goods and instruments were purchased to control the situation, with all weak places and embankments were strengthened in the past.