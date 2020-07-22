Share:

Rawalpindi-A man died and two others got injured in a road traffic accident at Gulyana Road in Gujar Khan on Tuesday, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The dead and injured were moved to hospital for autopsy and treatment by Rescue 1122, he said.

According to him, two motorcycles collided with each other at Gulyana Road in Gujar Khan. Resultantly, a 37-year-old man namely Tanvir Akhter died on the spot while two others Khurram Shehzad (43) and Hamza (18) sustained injuries. Upon calling, the rescuers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the accident site and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital for medical treatment. Separately, unknown dacoits shot and injured a shopkeeper during a dacoity bid in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in limits of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai.

The injured shopkeeper was moved to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Sangat Abbas. According to details, Sangat Abbas opened his milk/yogurt shop in the morning when unknown daocits stormed inside his shop.