Rawalpindi - The Aabpara police on Tuesday registered a case against unknown men who allegedly abducted Matiullah Jan. The case was registered under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, Matiullah Jan was sitting in his car outside the Federal Government Girls Primary School at G-6-1/3 when armed people wearing black uniforms came in cars, double cabin vehicle with police light installed on it and an ambulance who forcefully abducted Matiullah Jan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner and IGP Islamabad to immediately recover missing journalist Matiullah Jan or appear in this court today (Wednesday) in person. A singe bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a petition filed by Matiullah Jan’s brother.