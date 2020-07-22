Share:

LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in the urban areas of the city. The staff of MCL headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Watto inspected different zones of provincial capital and demolished five sales points in Samnabad zone, one in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, three in Nishtar zone, three in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Wahga zone, five in Ravi zone and three in Aziz Bhatti zone. The authorities fined the violators and also impounded around 23 sacrificial animals besides shifting them to the MCL yard.