Share:

LAHORE - Fast bowler Muhammad Amir has been tested negative in the first COVID-19 test. “It was the first test and the second will be carried out today (Wednesday), and after getting its result, we will be making arrangements for his travel plan to join Pakistan cricket squad in England,” said a PCB spokesman here on Tuesday. Amir opted out not to tour England due to birth of his daughter and Pakistan teams head coach Misbah ul Haq persuaded him to change his decision in the larger interest of the country’s cricket. As part of the process, Amir requires two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom. After two successive negative tests, he will be moved to a bio-secure environment here. Amir is expected to leave for England over the weekend. As soon as he will join the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.