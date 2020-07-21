Share:

When will the day come when the world realizes that Muslim lives matter? Demonstrations are taking place in remembrance of George Floyd. His death is being condemned and protested by people from all walks of life. Any murder is a murder against all humanity but the question stands: why are there double standards? When a black man dies it is protested and becomes a global issue but when a Muslim is assassinated anywhere in the world, the world remains silent and if Muslims react or try to defend themselves they are labelled terrorists. The way George Floyd was murdered by the police in America is the same way Muslims have been assassinated in many countries but sadly the world does not acknowledge any such barbarism against Muslims.

I urge the United Nations to play its role in stopping the killing of Muslims.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi