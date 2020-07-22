Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Tuesday observed one-minute silence to pay tribute to renowned social activist Sister Ruth Lewis, who passed away in Karachi last night after being infected by the novel coronavirus. As the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri started the House proceeding, Shazia Marri of Pakistan Peoples’ Party stood from her seat and withdrew the chair’s attention towards the demise of Sister Ruth Lewis, who had been running an organization “Darul Sukoon” in Karachi for the last 50 years. She said Sister Ruth was known for her noble services for the suffering humanity across the country, suggesting to observe one-minute silence to acknowledge her welfare activities. The deputy speaker ruled to observe the one-minute silence to pay tribute to the renowned social activist for her welfare work. Sister Ruth Lewis had been admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital since July 9 after contracting the virus. She was 77.