ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman on Tuesday termed NAB as a tool to suppress the opposition parties for their criticism over the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazl Rehman said that NAB was nothing more than an institution used for the political engineering and suppressing the opposition leaders.

While commenting on the latest Supreme Court’s remarks over NAB, he said existence of NAB had no mean after the SC comments over the status of NAB in Khwaja Saad Rafique case.

JUI-F chief said that NAB was a partial institute and after the recent comments of SC it had lost its status. He demanded that cases against politicians should be taken to common courts instead of NAB.

He alleged that there was an unannounced martial law in the country as majority of institutions were headed by retired and current army generals.

While showing his reservations over the progress of two major parties, PML-N and PPP, he lamented that Imran Khan was brought in to power by establishment but his government was given length by these two parties.

Maulana Fazl concluded that they didn’t want any in-house change but were interested in news and fresh elections.