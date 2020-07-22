Share:

Karachi - Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that there was no shortage of wheat in the country.

“Flour in Sindh is cheaper than other provinces and Chief Minister Sindh has directed strict crackdown against hoarders,” said the Information Minister along with legal adviser Murtaza Wahab during a press conference in the Sindh Assembly. The information minister said that they wanted to create facilities for the people; no one would be allowed to exploit the people. He said, “We have also provided wheat to other provinces at their request, but the wheat sent for the people of our country should not go abroad. The wheat crisis has been created in the past under a conspiracy. We request the federal government to show seriousness.”

Shah said that the Sindh government released wheat to the flour mill owners in the month of September every year but Sindh was being pressured by the federation to release wheat ahead of time. He said, “we cannot make any decision against the interest of the people; we cannot leave people to starve for the benefit of the hoarders. Sindh province has always sacrificed for the people of the country with an open heart, but reports of wheat smuggling to Afghanistan are worrisome. In the past, low quality wheat was imported from abroad, which is unbearable.”

The Information Minister appealed to the federation to take care of the needs of the people of the country while formulating the export policy.