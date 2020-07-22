Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting came down hard on the incumbent government, saying that the recent Supreme Court (SC) verdict has exposed the government and NAB’s alliance which was running the affairs of the country.

Members of the main opposition parties [PML-N and PPP-P], at the outset of the proceedings, criticised NAB in the light of a decision of the apex court. They were of view that any one individual should not enjoy such wide powers which make him akin to a military dictator. A PPP-P’s MNA Abdul Qadar Patel, on a point of order, said that the Supreme Court (SC) verdict had exposed ‘NAB-Niazi alliance’, which he believed was running affairs of the country.

“The incumbent government cannot sustain itself for a single day without this NAB-Niazi alliance,” he commented, inviting criticism from opposition benches. The chair repeatedly asked him to avoid making comments on political opponents. He also switched of his mic and suspended the house for ten minutes for Asar prayer. Patel, after the prayer break, did not change his tone and started with the same offensive mood. He also commented against the ruler of incumbent government but the chair interrupted him.

The PPP-P’s MNA, without naming anyone, passed a comment that some ATMs have escaped the country. PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif, on a point of order, said that everybody should have an idea what the PTI’s government was trying to achieve through NAB in the last two years. The chair has given the floor to the Minister for Communication Murad Saeed to give reply over the issues raised by opposition members. Whereas, the PPP-P’s MNA Agha Rafi Ullah rushed to point out lack of quorum and succeeded in disrupting proceedings.

Earlier, the opposition members staged a token walkout over disappearance of senior journalist Matiullah Jan. “This is not attack on an individual but rather an attempt to curb the voice of the media,” PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar. PML-N’s senior MNA Khwaja Muhammad Asif said the truth cannot be suppressed by picking up people in this way. Earlier, the house was informed that pharmaceutical companies have agreed not to increase prices of medicines during Coronavirus crisis in the country.

“Action will be taken if the prices of medicines were increased before September this year,” said parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid in a written reply. The Parliamentary Secretary said three hundred thousand people have so far received medical treatment under this program. She said an amount of ten billion rupees has been spent on the scheme.

About Railways accidents, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said the up-gradation of Railways infrastructure under the seven billion dollars ML-1 project will help check train accidents.

Earlier, PML-N demanded a new accountability body, a day after the Supreme Court NAB’s “utter disregard for law” in the Paragon Housing Society case’s detailed verdict.