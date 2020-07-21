Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels held a webinar on the National Day of Belgium to honour Paul Hegge, the first Belgian mountaineer to ever ascend K2. The 53-year-old Hegge made headlines when on July 21, 2018 he along with a group of other climbers scaled the 8611km high K2 peak, which is also known as Mount Godwin-Austen. “Climbing K2 is a big test, but it teaches you how to tackle big challenges in your life,” Hegge told the audience while narrating his experience of mounting K2, the world’s second highest peak. “Up to only a few years ago more than one out of four climbers attempting K2 never came back, so it is really a dangerous mountain, but [at the same time] it is also extremely beautiful. It is located in an area which is the most beautiful place for mountaineers,” he reckoned.