ISLAMABAD-Paper Mario: The Origami King was released by Nintendo and Intelligent Systems on Nintendo Switch and unfolds an all-new chapter in the Paper Mario franchise. The fifth instalment of the platformer RPG series sees the Mushroom Kingdom ravaged by origami menace King Olly and his army of Folded Soldiers, who have transformed Princess Peach into origami, stolen the castle, and sealed it with paper streamers. The £49.99 Nintendo Switch game follows the traditional Rescue-Princess Peach-plot as you explore distinct areas (familiar and new) and journey across the land. From enchanted forests to scorching deserts and even sailing the high seas, join Mario and his companion Olivia as they master new magical powers. You’ll also team up with unlikely allies such as Bowser to help save the world and defeat the Origami King.