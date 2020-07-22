Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of residents of Gulshan-e- Haider Colony held a demonstration and blocked the Ring Road here on Tuesday to protest against the overflowing gutters in their area.

They raised slogans against the officers of Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas (MCM).

Later talking to the media, the protestors said that an amenity plot in their colony had been filled with sewage so much so that now it had even entered into their houses. They lamented that while on one hand, bad smell had spread in the area; on the other hand sewage had now become the breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects.

They said that although they had complained to the concerned officers of MCM several times, but no action was taken in this regard as yet.

They demanded the higher authorities take notice of the situation and ensure cleaning of chocked gutters and draining out of sewage from their area.