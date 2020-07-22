Share:

SARGODHA - As many as 115 land record centers and 20 mobile land record centers were set up across the province and people would get benefit from it. These views were expressed by Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) spokesperson Ali Raza Butter while talking to media on Tuesday. He said that PLRA was taking steps to facilitate the customers in availing services, 32 new land record centers had been completed, while 48 centers were in the final stages of completion and work on the remaining 45 would start soon. He said that Punjab Land Record Authority provides services to more than 5 million customers annually which were increasing the revenue of the state exchequer adding that Punjab Land Record Authority had earned more than Rs 2 billion in the last financial year in terms of service charges. He said advance booking facility had been provided in the wake of coronavirus and counters were being set up in embassies of other countries for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.