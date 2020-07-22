Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday said that a jugglery was being staged in the country in the name of accountability.

Talking to media here, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafique said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had lost its credibility. They paid tributes to Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique for remaining steadfast despite facing hardships and added that Saad Rafique still stood like a rock with his leader.

Khawaja Asif said that bail of both Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique was the start of a process and that justice would prevail in the time to come. He saluted the judiciary for the verdict and termed it a historical decision.

On the occasion, PML-N Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the NAB was holding only opposition leaders but was blind to the corrupt ones sitting in the government. “The Supreme Court’s verdict in Saad Rafique’s case suggests that the anti-graft watchdog’s action has damaged its own credibility,” he said and added the Bureau violated all the human rights in the case. He said the verdict clearly says that NAB has been a tool to crush the opposition for the last 20 years. He said the purpose of all NAB cases was to harass and imprison people. He said the verdict was not a trivial matter and demanded of the government to abolish the institution in the wake of the verdict.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal referring to the imprisonment of Khawaja brothers said that the family was separated from the PML-N leader in an unconstitutional manner. He said the “soldiers” of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif loved constitution, democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique said he had been waiting for the day for the last three and a half year. He termed his arrest part of the plan under which the PML-N government was toppled.

Meanwhile, joint parliamentary party meeting of PML-N resolved to continue exposing government’s failures at all forums as it discussed ‘rising inflation, unemployment and economic collapse in the country’.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House here on Tuesday which was attended by members of the National Assembly and Senate belonging to PML-N. According to the sources, the party decided to give tough time to the ruling party in and outside the parliament, after Eid-ul-Azha.

The participants of the meeting also asked the top party leadership to expand the agenda of proposed All Parties Conference and make it purposeful. Chairman PML-N Raja Zafrul Haq and Parliamentary Leader Khawaja Asif jointly chaired the meeting.

The meeting also passed several resolutions. The participants lauded the SC verdict in Khawaja brothers’ case. A resolution said that both NAB and the NAB law have lost their credibility and sought resignation from Chairman NAB. The meeting expressed concern over hike in dollar value and flour and wheat crisis in the country. They also condemned rise in medicine prices, according to the sources.