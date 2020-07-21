Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) will hold a One Day Online Netball Seminar-Fast-5 on July 28. According to PNF President Mudassar Arain players, coaches and technical officials would be participating in the online seminar. “Besides, Schools teachers can also register their names for the participation of the seminar from July 23 to 25. The seminar will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 situation in the country,” he said. He said various international, national experts and experienced technical officials would deliver lectures to the participants. “The seminar will be very useful for the promotion of sports in the country. Referees and Coaches coaching course will be conducted in the next month (August) after Eid ul Azha,” he said.