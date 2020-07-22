Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Tuesday demanded transparent investigation into incident of fire in Sindh Assembly’s (SA) record room.

He was talking to the media after inspecting the record room of the Assembly.

PTI Karachi General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Members of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion. In the same breath, however, Sher Zaman added that the PTI did not expect a transparent investigation from the anti-corruption department. “Therefore, we demand NAB immediately investigate why there are frequent fires in the record room,” he said, and added, “Some time ago, a fire broke out in the Sindh Secretariat in which the revenue record was burnt.”

“We also demand the Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to immediately order probe into the incident,” he said.

The PTI leader further said that during the 12 years of PPP rule in Sindh, people of the province had seen nothing but bad governance since incompetent people are sitting in the provincial cabinet. “The Sindh government could not even provide clean drinking water to the people,” he regretted.

He said it was ridiculous that on one hand the provincial education minister said that children of Sindh were deprived of quality education while on the other hand he claimed to have spent billions of rupees on education. “The entire province of Sindh is deprived of proper healthcare system. PPP has destroyed health system of the province. The reason for the Sindh government’s silence in this matter is that the health minister is the sister of Asif Ali Zardari,” Sher Zaman said.

He said it was ironical that those advisers of the Sindh government who sat in air-conditioned rooms, taunted advisers to the prime minister for having dual citizenships. “I would like to tell the PPP office-bearers that members of your party sitting in the Sindh Assembly have dual citizenships as well,” he said angrily.

“I pay tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for asking for details about the assets and citizenship status of his ministers and advisers,” he said, and demanded PPP to do the same.

He further said that retired Additional IGP Hyderabad Ghulam Qadir Thebo had written a letter to SSP Hyderabad, stating that SHOs of 29 police stations in Hyderabad were involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

“Earlier, a report was compiled by an SSP about two current PPP ministers. These reports have not been investigated. Bilawal Zardari should hold his ministers accountable for the Auditor General’s corruption in the Sindh government going on for the last 12 years,” he said, and added, “If he does not do this, we will assume that Bilawal Zardari is also involved in all this.”

Praising Justice Amir Muslim Hani, Sher Zaman said that he will always be remembered for his role in the Water Commission. “We will file petition in the Supreme Court again to restore the Water Commission. It is PTI’s resolve to expose the ‘corrupt’ face of the PPP government in Sindh,” he concluded.