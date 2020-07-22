Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved establishment of Walled City and Heritage Area Authority Punjab expanding the scope of the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

It also approved a notification regarding establishment of a national park over an area of 8,740 acre at Kheri Murat near Fateh Jang and another park at Pabbi near Kharian over 38,874 acres.

The Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur will also be expanded with an area of one lac, 62 thousand and 567 acres.

The Probation of Offenders Amendment Act, 2020 was approved along with the approval of Punjab Payroll Act, 2020 and Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Probational Release Amendment Act, 2020.

Approval in the rules and regulations of Mines and Oilfields and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948 was also given.

Similarly, signing of an MoU between Chinese city Qingdao and Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Administration was approved for bilateral exchange of delegations.

Also, the cabinet approved amendments in Section 6 of PEPRA Act, 2009 along with the approval of amendments in rules 12 and 59 of Punjab Procurement Rules, 2014 (Amended 2019).

The constitution of a committee under the Finance Minister for appointment of permanent President/CEO of Punjab Provincial Cooperatives Bank Ltd was given approval along with the approval of matters pertaining to the appointment of officers for Local Governments.

Approval of presenting the annual report of Provincial Ombudsman for the year 2018 before Punjab Assembly was approved along with approval of rules and regulations for the appointment of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

The meeting also approved a draft law for tabling a resolution in the Punjab Assembly relating to Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH). Similarly, approval was granted to scrap the requirement of 100 rupee stamp paper on sale of registered motor cars and transfer of registration under Article 23 (C) of schedule 1 of Stamp Act, 1899.

The proceedings of 30th and 31st cabinet meetings were endorsed along with the approval of decisions made in the 27th meeting of the Standing Cabinet Committee for Legislation.

Delegation led by Balochistan Home Minister calls on CM

A delegation led by Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The CM stated that necessary reforms have been introduced in the probation and payroll system by setting up probation and parole service to improve the arrangements.

Steps taken for overcoming price-hike have yielded positive results and rates of basic food items in Punjab are less than other provinces.

The administration has been activated against price-hike and hoarders and profiteers will not escape from the grip of the law, he concluded.

Talking on this occasion, the CM thanked for the warm hospitality extended to him during the recent Balochistan visit and added that he cannot forget this love.

He continued that the Punjab government is playing its role in the development of Balochistan province and a hundred-bed hospital and community centre will be built in Turbat and Taftan areas, respectively. “I have given Rs1 billion cheque to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for this purpose and it is a message of goodwill by the Punjab government for the people of Balochistan.

Different facilities are also provided to Musakhel including transport for girl students and the Bank of Punjab branch. Similarly, rescue service will be provided to shift patients of Balochistan province from border areas to DG Khan and DG Khan Institute of Cardiology will provide medical facilities to patients from Balochistan province”, he observed.

He said the people of Balochistan were very respectable for us. “I have always noticed the warmth of love while visiting Balochistan and Punjab is also reciprocating the emotions of love and affection”, he said.

Ziaullah Longove stated that CM Usman Buzdar has won the hearts of the people of Balochistan and his services are praiseworthy for promoting interprovincial harmony.

Exchange of delegations has promoted passions of love and affection between the provinces, he added.