LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which held its meeting here on Tuesday unani­mously approved the resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete con­fidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The resolution stated that this cabi­net session expresses full confidence over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that the jour­ney of development will be contin­ued under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister and no hurdle will be allowed in this journey nor anyone would be permitted to interrupt it.

It further stated that CM Us­man Buzdar has moved forward the journey of development along-with the vision of com­posite development.

The services of Usman Buzdar with regard to development of backward and deprived areas are praiseworthy in every respect.

The meeting also strongly con­demned the elements engaged in baseless and vicious propaganda against CM Usman Buzdar and it also expressed concern over it.

The resolution demanded that action be initiated at the relevant forum against those distorting facts because some elements are running the base­less campaign against him with some specific agenda.