LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which held its meeting here on Tuesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.
The resolution stated that this cabinet session expresses full confidence over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that the journey of development will be continued under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister and no hurdle will be allowed in this journey nor anyone would be permitted to interrupt it.
It further stated that CM Usman Buzdar has moved forward the journey of development along-with the vision of composite development.
The services of Usman Buzdar with regard to development of backward and deprived areas are praiseworthy in every respect.
The meeting also strongly condemned the elements engaged in baseless and vicious propaganda against CM Usman Buzdar and it also expressed concern over it.
The resolution demanded that action be initiated at the relevant forum against those distorting facts because some elements are running the baseless campaign against him with some specific agenda.